Hudson Valley Woman Steals Money From Person She Worked For In Region, Police Say

The incident took place in Warren County on Monday, April 24 in Chestertown.

State Police of Chestertown arrested Orange County resident Erica Hitchcock-Smith, 40, of Chester, for grand larceny and petit larceny following an investigation into a February theft, said Trooper Stephanie O’Neil.

On Monday, Feb. 20, at about 6:45 a.m., troopers received a complaint that money had been stolen from the home of an elderly Warren County resident, O'Neil said.

The investigation determined Hitchcock-Smith, who worked for the victim as a home health aide, stole money from the victim on multiple occasions totaling over $2,800, O'Neil added.

Hitchcock-Smith was arrested and processed. She was released on an appearance ticket.

