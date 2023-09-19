Hudson Valley Woman Rescued By Police After Driving Into Pond, Issued 50 Tickets, Cops Say

The incident took place in Orange in the town of Newburgh on Friday, Sept. 15 on Route 9W.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, troopers spotted a 2014 Cadillac traveling north on Route 9W in the town of Newburgh in violation of numerous traffic laws.

The trooper attempted to stop the car, but the driver identified as Melissa D. Branagan, age 38, of the town of Newburgh, failed to comply and fled from the trooper initiating a pursuit, Nevel said.

The pursuit traveled through the towns of Newburgh and Ulster County in Marlborough. The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle drove into a pond on Marchese Drive in the town of Marlborough, state police said.

Nevel said Branagan, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was unable to exit as the vehicle began to submerge. The trooper entered the water and was able to remove Branagan through the driver's side window and then successfully swim back to shore with her. She refused medical treatment.

An investigation revealed that Branagan was impaired by alcohol. She was charged with:

Felony DWI

Felony DWAI

Aggravated unlicensed operator

Fleeing an officer

She was also issued 50 traffic tickets.

Branagan was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Newburgh Court on Monday, Oct. 16.

