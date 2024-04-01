Hudson Valley Shooting: 34-Year-Old Fighting For Life

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 4:30 a.m., Saturday, March 30 in the 400 block of Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to Poughkeepsie Police, the man was found shot in the area of 444 Main St., by officers responding to a notice of shots fired.

The unidentified victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the department said.

Crime scene technicians and detectives responded to the scene to process evidence and investigate.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information on this incident, call the confidential TIP LINE at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.