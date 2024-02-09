Hudson Valley Sheriff's Employee Shoots, Kills Self At Work, Police Say

The incident occurred in Ulster County around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center in Kingston.

According to Capt. Joseph Sciutto of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, an employee was located in the center with a a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Members of the Sheriff's Office attempted to provide emergency aid to the employee who was transported to the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, where they died from their injuries, Sciutto said.

The incident is being investigated by the New York State Police with the assistance of the Sheriff's Office.

"Out of respect and privacy for the family, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the employee or any other information at this time," Sciutto said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.