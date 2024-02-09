Fair 47°

SHARE

Hudson Valley Sheriff's Employee Shoots, Kills Self At Work, Police Say

An employee of a Hudson Valley sheriff's office shot and killed themselves while at work.

The Ulster County Law Enforcement Center where an employee of the Sheriff's Office took their own life.&nbsp;

The Ulster County Law Enforcement Center where an employee of the Sheriff's Office took their own life. 

 Photo Credit: Ulster County Sheriff's Office
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident occurred in Ulster County around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Ulster County Law Enforcement Center in Kingston.

According to Capt. Joseph Sciutto of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, an employee was located in the center with a a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Members of the Sheriff's Office attempted to provide emergency aid to the employee who was transported to the Health Alliance Hospital in Kingston, where they died from their injuries, Sciutto said.

The incident is being investigated by the New York State Police with the assistance of the Sheriff's Office.

"Out of respect and privacy for the family, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office is not releasing the name of the employee or any other information at this time," Sciutto said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE