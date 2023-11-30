Hudson Valley School Board Member, Sister Of Michigan Gov. Drops Out Of Congress Race

Katonah resident and Democrat Liz Gereghty, the sister of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, announced on Wednesday, Nov. 29 that she would be dropping out of the race for New York's 17th District seat.

Instead, Gereghty, a member of the Katonah-Lewisboro School Board, endorsed fellow Democrat Mondaire Jones, who held the seat from 2021 to 2023.

The 17th District, which includes all or parts of Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess counties, is now represented by Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, who upset five-time incumbent Democratic Sean Patrick Maloney in November 2022.

In her announcement on Wednesday, Gereghty said she would remain committed to helping a Democrat win back the seat despite dropping out of the race and endorsed Mondaire Jones, who is seeking a return to the House of Representatives.

"I remain committed to doing everything possible to elect Democrats across the board in 2024, especially here in NY-17," she said, adding, "Uniting our party and focusing our resources on taking back the House is critical to fighting back against the radical extremism plaguing our politics. In that spirit, I endorse Mondaire Jones' campaign for Congress."

Gereghty also thanked her volunteers, staff, and organizations that contributed to her campaign, saying, "I have a tremendous sense of gratitude for your help, advice, talents, and hard work."

Additionally, Gereghty urged voters not to support Lawler.

"Mike Lawler and his allies are more interested in regulating women than the weapons of war flooding our nation," she said, continuing, "We need progress, not performance art. We deserve better."

In response to Gereghty's announcement, Lawler released a statement on social media.

"I want to wish Liz Gereghty the best. Running for office is not for the faint of heart," Lawler said, adding, "While there is much we disagree on, I appreciate her willingness to put her name forward and get in the arena. That Liz did not find traction in today’s Democratic Party speaks volumes."

In addition to her work with the school board, Gereghty also began a small business called Pop Katonah in 2016, a retail store that catered to teens and young adults and closed in August 2019.

