Hudson Valley Resident Martha Stewart Cancels Thanksgiving

Too much turkey?

On Thursday, Nov. 16’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Northern Westchester County resident and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart revealed that she will not be hosting for Thanksgiving this year.

“Oh, I gave up Thanksgiving,” Stewart told Clarkson during her interview.

“Nine guests canceled because somebody got sick,” she continued, “So…I called up my chef friend and I said, ‘We’re not doing Thanksgiving.’”

The homemaking mogul, who recently listed her town of Bedford home in the hamlet of Katonah with Booking.com for two lucky people to have a special Thanksgiving-inspired stay, including a tour of her 150-acre grounds and a brunch made by her chef – yes, the one who is now free for Thanksgiving.

In addition to guests canceling for health issues, the hospitality queen declared that she is “turkeyed out” and doesn’t want to cook any more birds.

“I’ve also cooked like 14 turkeys already for my TV show,” she said to Clarkson, “And I still have to do one more turkey on the ‘Today’ show.”

Instead of hosting, Stewart, 82, will visit friends.

But instead of a typical Friendsgiving, she will travel to five different homes, tasting each course as she goes.

“They must be so stressed,” Clarkson said – to which the Stewart laughed, saying, “Oh, I hope so.”

Born and raised in New Jersey, Martha Stewart has published a number of books and among television appearances and her own podcast, is the editor-in-chief of the lifestyle magazine “Martha Stewart Living.”

Stewart previously has had homes in Connecticut, in Westport, and on Long Island, in East Hampton.

