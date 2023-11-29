New Update: Hudson Valley Parents Of 3 Killed In Thanksgiving Crash Were Beloved Attorneys

The single-vehicle crash happened in Hartford County just after 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23 near the Bristol/Farmington town line on Stevens Street in Bristol.

The initial investigation showed that a westbound vehicle was traveling on Morea Road in Farmington, had crossed into Bristol on Stevens Street, east of Cherry Hill Drive, and had left the roadway to the right, striking a roadway sign and vegetation/trees. Bristol Police said.

The vehicle continued through the woods until it came to a stop.

Bystanders and first responders provided medical aid for the occupants inside the vehicle, and the Bristol Fire Department worked on extricating some occupants.

Two adults were pronounced dead at the scene and three children, between the ages of 2 years old and 6 years old, were transported to area hospitals.

The parents, Westchester County residents Toby Cohen, age 41, and Brooke Peltz Cohen, age 37, resided in Scarsdale.

Toby Cohen was an attorney licensed in New York and New Jersey, and with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from New York University in 2004, before attending Brooklyn Law School.

Brooke Peltz Cohen worked in the Brooklyn District Attorney's office.

This continues to be a developing story.

