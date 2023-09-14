Officer Suffers Fentanyl Overdose During Investigation In Hudson Valley, Police Say

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the 300 block of Mill Street.

During the investigation, the officer removed a “foil” containing an unknown substance from the front pocket of the man in the vehicle, said Capt. Richard Wilson of the City Of Poughkeepsie Police.

As the officer attempted to determine the contents of the foil, he began to feel signs of an altered state including lightheadedness, Wilson said.

Wilson said the officer immediately radioed for additional units and assistance for what he believed (based on this investigation) was fentanyl exposure. The officer removed a nasal delivery of naloxone used to reverse opioid overdose and exposure. The officer self-administered the naloxone with limited effect.

The officer was quickly joined by a police sergeant who determined the officer was having a serious medical crisis and rushed him to Mid Hudson Regional Hospital.

Once at the hospital, the officer collapsed and was escorted by multiple other officers into the emergency room. MHR staff quickly administered additional naloxone/Narcan at which time the officer began to stabilize, Wilson said.

The officer was treated and later released.

The suspect, David J. Reid, age 35, address unknown, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and reckless endangerment.

Reid was released on an appearance ticket.

"Our thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery are with our officer and his family," the department said.

Wilson said the department is actively working with county, state, and federal partners to address the serious and catastrophic effects that drug use and the availability of fentanyl is having on communities.

If you have information regarding narcotic distribution including fentanyl in the City of Poughkeepsie, call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department Neighborhood Recovery Unit at 845-451-4060 or the “TIPS” line at 845-451-7577.

If you have information regarding narcotic distribution including fentanyl Dutchess County-wide, please call the Dutchess County Drug Task Force confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to DrugTaskForceTips@gmail.com.

