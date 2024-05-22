Hudson Valley Native Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces New Sexual Abuse Allegation: Report

CNN reports that former model Crystal McKinney, the winner of MTV's 1998 Model Mission competition show, filed the latest lawsuit against Combs, a 54-year-old New York City native who grew up in Westchester County in Mount Vernon, on Tuesday, May 21.

McKinney alleges that Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003 following a Men's Fashion Week event in New York City.

On the night of the incident, the then-22-year-old McKinney met Combs at a dinner, where he came on to her in a "sexually suggestive manner" and told her to call him, CNN reported.

In hopes that Combs would help her career, McKinney then went to the artist's recording studio and was given marijuana which she claims was laced with a narcotic or other substance.

Combs then led her to the bathroom, began kissing her, and forced her to perform oral sex, the outlet added.

McKinney's lawsuit comes shortly after CNN released surveillance footage of Combs allegedly attacking his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016.

According to reports, Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023 that was settled within a day.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, May 19, Combs apologized for his actions in the video, saying that he had "hit rock bottom," and that his behavior was "inexcusable."

Combs has also been named in several other lawsuits, six of which contain sexual assault allegations. The only one to have been settled so far was Ventura's, CNN reported.

One of these lawsuits was filed by producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones in February, who claimed that Combs sexually harassed, threatened, and drugged him.

In addition to these lawsuits, Combs is also the subject of a federal investigation into sex trafficking allegations.

As part of this, Combs' Los Angeles and Miami properties were searched by federal agents with Homeland Security Investigations in March, according to NBC News.

