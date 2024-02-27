Hudson Valley Native Sean Combs Accused Of Sexually Harassing, Drugging Male Producer: Reports

The lawsuit against Combs, a Westchester County native from Mount Vernon, was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, Feb. 26, and accuses the artist and producer of sexually harassing, threatening, and drugging producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, according to a report by NBC News.

According to the outlet, Jones, who lived and traveled with Combs from September 2022 to November 2023 and helped produce his 2023 album, "The Love Album: Off The Grid," alleges in the lawsuit that he was sexually harassed by the artist while he lived with him at his homes in Florida, Los Angeles, and New York, in addition to a rented yacht.

This included the "constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching" of Jones's anus, the lawsuit read.

Additionally, Jones was also allegedly forced to work in Combs' bathroom as he showered naked in a glass enclosure, and was forced to perform sex acts with sex workers to please Combs.

Jones also accuses Combs' chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, of working with the artist to "groom him into accepting a homosexual relationship," NBC reported.

Jones's complaint also accuses Combs of forcing him to take shots of tequila laced with drugs, after which he woke up naked with a sex worker sleeping next to him, according to a report by The New York Times.

The New York Times reported a statement on the lawsuit given by Combs' lawyer, Shawn Holley: "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

However, Jones' lawsuit is not the first to accuse Combs of sexual assault. He has been sued by four other women who have accused him of the same, including Cassie, an R&B singer who was once his romantic partner.

That lawsuit was settled the day after it was filed, NBC reported, also reporting that the other three cases are still pending.

Click here to read the full report by NBC.

