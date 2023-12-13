School Lockdown In Hudson Valley: 2 Hospitalized, Police On Scene, Officials Say

The incident occurred in Orange County around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 13 at Monhagen Middle School in Middletown.

Middletown Police said the scene is still active and law enforcement is maintaining security and investigating the incident.

There are two injuries and they are being treated at the hospital, police said.

More information will follow when it becomes available, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

