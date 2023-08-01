Hudson Valley Mayor Injured Attempting To Help Man Who Kept Falling

The incident took place in Orange County around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the CVS store parking lot in Warwick.

Mayor Michael Newhard of Warwick was injured while attempting to help a man who kept falling down as he walked to his vehicle in the CVS parking lot on Main Street, said Warwick Police Chief John Rader.

According to Rader, as Warwick police officers were responding to the area for a welfare check they were flagged down and told of a vehicle accident in the parking lot of the drug store.

An investigation found that Newhard had seen the man falling and had attempted to assist him, however, the man got back up and got into a pickup truck, Rader said.

The mayor attempted to verbally stop the man from driving away and eventually was able to take his keys away, Rader said. But the man got out a second set of keys and started the truck.

As the mayor attempted to stop him again, the man drove off dragging Newhard through the parking lot and hitting several vehicles, the chief said.

A US Parks police officer, who was in the parking lot at the same time, immediately broke the window of the pickup truck and stopped the driver.

He handcuffed the driver and detained him until the arrival of the Warwick police.

The man was transported to St. Anthony Emergency Room for evaluation and testing.

The mayor, who was injured, was also treated and released later that night.

Rader said six vehicles were hit during the incident.

Charges are pending against the driver.

The investigation into the incident is continuing with assistance from the New York State Police and the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

