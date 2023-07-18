Rockland County Man Who Refused To Stop Nabbed For DWI, Police Say

Rockland County resident Cristhian Cruz-Rojas of Stony Point was arrested on Sunday, July 16 around 10 a.m. on North Liberty Drive in Stony Point.

When an officer attempted to stop the vehicle Cruz-Rojas refused to pull over and continued to drive to his residence which was approximately two miles away, said Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.

Once at his home, Cruz-Rojas attempted to run into his house to avoid arrest. After a brief struggle, the officer was able to place him under arrest, Becker said.

He was charged with:

DWI (previous conviction)

Refusal to take a breath test

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of government administration

Aggravated driving without a license

Cruz-Rojas was processed and issued an appearance ticket as per Criminal Justice Reform guidelines.

He is due back in Stony Point Justice Court on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.