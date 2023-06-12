Mostly Cloudy 78°

Hudson Valley Man Who Claimed He Was Shot Charged With Breaking Window During Fight

A Hudson Valley man who told police he had been shot, was arrested after police found he had been cut while punching in a window during a dispute.

A Stony Point man has been charged after claiming he was shot when he really punched in a window during a fight.
A Stony Point man has been charged after claiming he was shot when he really punched in a window during a fight.
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Rockland County around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7 in Stony Point.

According to Lt. Greg Becker of the Stony Point Police, Justin Bass, age 43, of Stony Point, called Haverstraw Police to report that he had been shot in the arm by a small caliber rifle.

After an investigation, it was determined that Bass had not been shot, but instead intentionally punched a window during a dispute which caused a laceration to his forearm, Becker said.

He was charged with criminal mischief and released on his own recognizance. 

Bass is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, June 22 in Stony Point. 

