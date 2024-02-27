Hudson Valley Man Wanted For Child Sex Assault, Flees, Drives Car Into River

The incident took place in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24 in Goshen.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, state police attempted to execute a search warrant at the home of Orange County resident Craig Merlock, age 45, of Goshen, who was not at home.

While searching the area for Merlock his vehicle was spotted around 2:30 a.m., Saturday and troopers attempted a traffic stop. Merlock failed to stop and instead took police on pursuit that ended when he drove off the end of Iris Road in Goshen and crashed into the Wallkill River with his becoming submerged, Nevel said.

Merlock was able to get out of the vehicle and ran from the area. He was located around 4 a.m. in the area of the river and taken into custody.

He was transported to Garnet Health in Goshen by Pine Island EMS where he was provided medical attention, Nevel said.

Merlock was charged with six counts of predatory sexual assault against a child and six counts of promoting obscene sexual performance of a child.

He was additionally charged with unlawful fleeing and resisting arrest.

Merlock was arraigned at his hospital bed and remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 29.

