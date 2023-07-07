Overcast 80°

Hudson Valley Man Stabs Ex-GF's New Boyfriend, Police Say

A 30-year-old Hudson Valley man was nabbed after allegedly stabbing and attacking his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend after breaking into a home.

A 30-year-old Monroe man is being held after allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in the chest and neck.
Kathy Reakes
Orange County resident John Luke Popadopoulous of Monroe was arrested on Wednesday, July 5 in Monroe, said Lt. Tim Young, of the Monroe Police Department.

According to Young, Papadopoulous forced his way into a residence on Lake Street and attacked the new boyfriend with a knife causing injuries to the man's neck and chest.

The 28-year-old victim was transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center in stable condition, Young said.

A search of the residence led to the recovery of the knife.

Popadopoulous was arrested and charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Assault
  • Criminal possession of a weapon
  • Aggravated criminal contempt
  • Unlawful imprisonment
  • Endangering the welfare of a child
  • Criminal mischief

Popadopoulous is being held at the Orange County Jail on $7,500 bash bail, $25,000 bond, or $25,000 partially secure bond. 

