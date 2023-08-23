Hudson Valley Man Sentenced To 7 Years For Beating Man, Breaking His Jaw

Orange County resident Michael Cowan, age 37, of Newburgh, was sentenced on Monday, Aug. 21 following a jury trial where he was found guilty, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 9:30 p.m., outside of a home on Hidden Creek Boulevard, in the Village of Monroe, Cowan severely beat the man who lived in that residence.

When a witness to the attack yelled at Cowan to stop beating the man while the victim was lying defenseless on the ground, Cowan fled, stating that he believed the man owed him money, the DA's Office said.

The victim suffered serious physical injury as a result of the attack, including a broken jaw, which required multiple surgeries.

Village of Monroe Police officers executed a search warrant at Cowan’s residence and recovered gloves that had what appeared to be blood on them. At the trial, prosecutors argued that DNA testing of those gloves, along with other evidence in the case, established that Cowan had worn the gloves during his attack on the victim, court documents show.

District Attorney Hoovler thanked the Village of Monroe Police Department for their investigation and the arrest of Cowan.

“Violence is never the answer to settle disputes,” said Hoovler. “Repeat felony offenders, such as this one, deserve for their violent actions to be met with stern consequences. The maximum sentence imposed in this case was earned by this defendant’s criminal conduct.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.