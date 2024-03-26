Hudson Valley Man Sentenced In Child Sex Case

Orange County resident Alejandro Benitez, age 18, of New Windsor, was sentenced on Monday, March 25 to seven years in prison and 20 years of of post-release supervision, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

According to the DA's Office, Benitez had pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and the sentence is the maximum available under the law.

As part of the sentence, Benitez will also be registered as a sex offender under the New York Sex Offender Registration Act.

Benitez had previously admitted in court that, being 18-years-old he engaged in sexual intercourse with another child less than 15, the DA's Office said.

Hoovler thanked the New York State Police for their investigation and the arrest of the defendant.

“We owe an obligation to protect all children from sexual predators,” said Hoovler. “Cases like this one are both sensitive and challenging for police and prosecutors.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Michael Purcell.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.