Hudson Valley Man Sentenced For Child Porn, Attempting To Entice Minor

A Poughkeepsie man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for enticing what he believed was an 11-year-old girl to meet to have sex and possession of child pornography. 

 Photo Credit: Kindel Media on Pexels
Kathy Reakes
Dutchess County resident Aaron W. Scott, age 28, of Poughkeepsie, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the US Attorney for the Northern District of New York.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Scott admitted that between Thursday, April 1, 2022, and Wednesday, June 14, 2022, he sent sexually explicit text messages to someone he believed was an 11-year-old girl in an attempt to entice the child into engaging in sexual acts with him. 

Scott admitted that on June 14, 2022, he traveled to Warren County with the intent to engage in sexual acts with the 11-year-old girl. 

He was arrested by law enforcement shortly after arriving at the location and was found in possession of child pornography at the time of his arrest, the US Attorney's Office said.

In addition to the 15 years, Scott was also sentenced to 25 years of post-imprisonment supervised release, to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim whose images he possessed, and ordered to forfeit the devices that he used to attempt to entice the child and that contained the child pornography. 

Scott will be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.

