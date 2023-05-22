Hudson Valley Man Nabbed Traveling 103 MPH While Drunk, State Police Say

Orange County resident Maycholl Perdodma, age 23, of Wallkill, was busted around 5 a.m., Sunday, May 21, by a trooper who clocked him at 103 mph in a 2019 Jeep Cherokee in a 65 mph zone in Montgomery, said Trooper Steve Nevel.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and while speaking with the trooper it was determined that Perdoma was impaired by alcohol and was arrested.

He had a blood alcohol content of .12 percent and was charged with DWI.

Perdodma was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Montgomery Court on Tuesday, June 20.

