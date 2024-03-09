Hudson Valley Man Nabbed For Stealing Chainsaw From Store: Police

Ulster County resident Christian Bang of Highland was arrested in Northern Westchester County after surrendering himself to Yorktown Police on Monday, March 4 in connection with a theft committed in May 2023, the department announced.

According to police, on May 13, 2023, at around 5:30 p.m., officers were alerted of a past larceny at the Lowe's at 3200 Crompond Rd. (Route 202). A responding officer determined that days earlier, on May 7, Bang had taken a chainsaw worth $349 off a display shelf and had left the store without paying for it, authorities said.

Bang was then contacted and failed to turn himself in, leading the department to seek a warrant for his arrest that was issued on June 20.

Bang was charged with petit larceny and released on his own recognizance after turning himself in on Monday. He will next appear in court on Thursday, March 14.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.