Hudson Valley Man Nabbed For DWI After Almost Hitting Deputy Sheriff, Police Say

The incident occurred in Orange County around 9:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 11 in Campbell Hall a hamlet of Hamptonburgh.

An investigation revealed that New York State troopers along with a deputy from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office were assisting a tractor-trailer on Route 207 in Campbell Hall that was disabled at the train trestle, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The deputy was directing traffic when a Toyota Corolla driven by Robert Garton, age 54, of the town of Chester illegally passed stopped vehicles and failed to stop at the deputy’s request almost striking him, Nevel said.

Nevel said Garton then put his vehicle in reverse and began traveling east on 207 when he was stopped by troopers. While being interviewed by troopers it was determined that Garton was impaired by alcohol.

He was charged with DWI and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Hamptonburgh Court.

