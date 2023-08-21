Hudson Valley Man Nabbed Driving Drunk At 3 Times Legal Limit, Police Say

Orange County resident Jorge L. Tapia-Ramirez, age 46, of Middletown, was charged around 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 in the town of Wallkill.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, the department received multiple 911 calls reporting an erratic driver in a white 2019 Chevrolet Express van on I-84 in Wallkill.

When troopers arrived on the scene they stopped the van and identified Tapia-Ramirez. While being interviewed by troopers it was determined that he was impaired by alcohol, and he was arrested for DWI, Nevel said.

Following his arrest, Tapia-Ramirez's blood alcohol content was found to be 0.24 percent or three times the legal limit, Nevel said.

Troopers also learned that Tapia-Ramirez had a bench warrant out of Orange County Court for felony DWI from 2015 and had a warrant for DWI out of Newburgh City Court for an arrest in March of 2023 where he provided a false name.

He was charged with felony DWI and transported to Orange County jail pending arraignment at Orange County court.

