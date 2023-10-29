Hudson Valley Man Makes 16 Emergency Calls In Effort To Have Neighbor Evicted, Police Say

Ulster County resident Brian P. Johnson, age 47, from the hamlet of Ruby, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 18 for falsely reporting an incident and criminal impersonation.

Chief Kyle S. Berardi of the Ulster Police Department said Johnson was charged following an 18-month investigation stemming from the 16 calls to 911 made between March 2022 and Sept. 2023.

During the investigation, it was learned that Johnson impersonated his neighbor while making these calls reporting active emergencies at Johnson's residence that would draw responses from both police and fire in attempts to get his neighbor evicted from their residence, Berardi said.

Once on scene, no emergency was ever discovered.

Johnson was charged with multiple counts of falsely reporting an incident, he added.

He was processed and released on an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Ulster Court at a later date.

The Ulster Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Ulster County Emergency Services Communications Division and the Ruby Fire Department.

