Hudson Valley Man Known For 'Dispensary Bus' Busted Selling Pot To Minors, Police Say

The arrest took place in Dutchess County around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26 in East Fishkill.

According to East Fishkill Police, Orange County resident Eli E. Herrera, age 22, of Monroe, was charged with criminal sale of cannabis and unlawful sale of cannabis.

Herrera's arrest comes following an investigation by the East Fishkill Police and the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

The investigation found that Herrera allegedly sold cannabis out the rear of his makeshift "dispensary bush, which was operating without a permit or license, police said.

The bus was seized and impounded, they added.

Herrera was processed at the East Fishkill Police Department, issued an appearance ticket, and released on his own recognizance. Future charges are also pending for another participant involved in the investigation, police said.

The town of East Fishkill has. opted out of allowing cannabis retail dispensaries and on-site cannabis consumption within the town's jurisdiction.

