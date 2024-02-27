Rockland County Man Indicted On Murder, Concealment Of Corpse Charges, DA Says

Rockland County resident Robert Rodriguez, age 36, of Stony Point, was arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 27 following an indictment by a grand jury.

According to Scott Waters of the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, on the evening of Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, Rodriguez shot the victim, Ronald Mann on the property at Rodriguez’s home located at 417 Call Hollow Road, Haverstraw.

Rodriguez then drove the victim’s car with Mann inside to Exit 16 on the Palisades Parkway, located in the Town of Stony Point, Waters said.

After parking the car in a snowbank off the side of the road near Exit 16, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, the defendant doused the victim’s car in gasoline and set the car ablaze, with the victim still inside the vehicle, Waters said.

Rodriguez was indicted on:

Murder first-degree

Criminal possession of a weapon

Arson

Tampering with physical evidence

Concealment of a human corpse

An extensive investigation was led by the New York State Police, which ultimately led to the arrest of Rodriguez on Friday, Feb. 9. He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail following his arrest.

District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said, “Today’s arraignment is a crucial step in our pursuit of justice for the victim. I commend the thorough investigation by the New York State Police, who worked closely with Assistant District Attorneys from my Office and other agencies.”

Rodriguez appeared before Judge Kevin Russo and was remanded to Rockland County Jail.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

