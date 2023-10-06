Hudson Valley Man Dies After Becoming Trapped Under ATV In Stream

The Ulster County incident took place in Port Ewen on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police, Wayne Nickerson, age 47, of Port Ewen was reported missing by his partner after he failed to return home from a ride on his ATV.

State Police performed an immediate search of the area but failed to find the missing man, Nevel said.

Nickerson was located on Wednesday, Sept. 27 by state police partially submerged in a stream underneath an overturned ATV.

According to his obituary, Nickerson was a skilled auto mechanic who had a passion for cars. He enjoyed camping and was an avid woodworker who loved carpentry.

A skilled welder, he was a "MacGyver" who could fix anything and everything, his obituary said.

"Wayne was always there for others who needed help," his obituary said.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Mary "Dee" and John Filocco of Port Ewen, his lifelong partner, Christal Cangley, and their son Joseph "Joey" Nickerson, of Port Ewen, a daughter, Alexandra "Ali" Nickerson of Port Ewen, son, Wayne D. Nickerson Jr. of Bloomington, sister, Tammy Nickerson of Saugerties, and his half-brother, William "Billy" Nickerson of Kingston. Cousins also survive.

Wayne will be missed by his dog "Bentley" and cat "Trixie"

The family will receive friends at the Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home, 339 Broadway, Ulster Park, on Sunday, Oct. 8, from 1 to 3:30 p.m., followed by a service at 3:30 p.m.

