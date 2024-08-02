Suspect Nabbed After Stabbing In Hudson Valley

The incident occurred in Orange County on Thursday, Aug. 1, on Lake Region Boulevard in the town of Chester.

According to Chester Police, the man is currently in critical condition at Garnet Regional Medical Center in Middletown.

The department said a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

The suspect was not identified, and police did not say if the person had been charged. The wounded man is believed to be a Chester resident.

The department was assisted on the scene by:

New York State Police

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Monroe Police

Orange County District Attorney's Office.

"We value these partnerships with other agencies and appreciate their assistance," the department said.

