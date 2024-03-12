Hudson Valley Man Charged With Threatening Police Department

Dutchess County resident Michael A. Cavagnolo, age 48, of Hyde Park, was arrested on Tuesday, March 5 in connection with an investigation into threats of violence made against the Town of Hyde Park Police.

According to Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the department was requested to investigate an incident in which the Hyde Park Police had been threatened with violence by Cavagnolo.

A further investigation found that he allegedly contacted the Hyde Park Police via phone and threatened to shoot their officers and destroy their facility, Watterson said.

Cavagnolo has been charged with making a terroristic threat, which is a felony.

He was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.

This is a developing story. Stick with Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.