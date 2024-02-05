Fair 40°

Hudson Valley Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13

A Hudson Valley man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13.

 Photo Credit: New York State Police and Canava/getty signature
Kathy Reakes
Read More Stories

The New York State Police Child Abuse Unit charged Orange County resident James Pospisil, age 44, of Port Jervis, on  Friday, Feb. 2.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, the state police working in conjunction with Orange County Child Protective Services received a complaint about an adult male engaging in sexual contact with a child less than 13 years old. 

 The investigation led to the arrest of Pospisil who was was charged with attempted predatory sexual assault of a child.

Pospisil was arraigned in the City of Middletown and remanded to the Orange County Jail without bail.

