Hudson Valley Man Charged With Rape Of Teenager, Police Say

Ulster County resident Stephen E. Alvarez Jr., of Milton, was charged Tuesday, July 30, by the town of Hyde Park Police for the incident, which was reported on Friday, April 26.

According to Chief Robert Benson of the Hyde Park Police, in April, the department received a report from the Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center regarding an underage teenager being sexually abused in the town of Hyde Park.

After an intense and thorough investigation, the Hyde Park Police Detective Bureau arrested Alvarez with multiple felonies and misdemeanors in connection with the sexual abuse allegations, Benson said.

Alvarez was charged with:

One count of second-degree rape

Two counts of attempted rape

Two counts of third-degree rape

Three counts of criminal sex act second-degree

Two counts of criminal sex act third-degree

Disseminating indecent material to minors

Five counts of endangering the welfare of a child

He was arraigned and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center on $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond, and $200,000 partially secured bond.

The Hyde Park Police Department was assisted by:

The Dutchess County Child Advocacy Center

The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office

The New York State Police

The Vermilion Police Department in Ohio

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

The Town of Marlborough Police Department.

