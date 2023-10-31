Hudson Valley Man Charged With Paying Friend To Kill His Neighbor

Orange County resident Enoch Lowe, age 25, of Wallkill, was arraigned in Orange County Court on Monday, Oct. 30 in connection with the Oct. 30, 2022, killing of his neighbor, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Lowe's next-door neighbor, a Wallkill man, was found stabbed multiple times inside the detached garage of his residence, Hoovler said.

Lowe was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of$2 million cash bail, a $3 million secured bond, or a $10 million partially secured bond.

It is alleged that Lowe had conspired with Damante T. Stansberry, age 24, of Middletown, to kill Lowe’s neighbor, with whom Lowe had long-standing animosity.

On Oct. 30, 2022, at approximately 5 p.m., Stansberry arrived at the residence of his 53-year-old victim and repeatedly stabbed the man, who had been repairing a fence in the backyard of the residence, the DA's Office said.

In March, Stansberry pleaded guilty to murder in the death of the man. He is awaiting sentencing.

An investigation conducted by the Town of Wallkill Police Department, along with local and state law enforcement, led to the arrest of Lowe on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

It is alleged that Lowe agreed to pay Stansberry $15,000 to kill the man and acted as a lookout, texting Stansberry to signal that the victim was outside of his home, alone, and vulnerable to an attack, the DA's Office said.

“My deepest condolences go out to the family and loved ones of the victim in this case, who was senselessly killed while working in his own backyard on a Sunday afternoon,” said Hoovler.

Lowe is scheduled to appear in court in December.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.