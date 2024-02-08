Fair 46°

Hudson Valley Man Charged With Hate Crime After Stealing A Woman's Car

A Hudson Valley man has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly robbing and stealing a woman's car at a gas station.

The area of the crime. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps street view
The incident took place in Ulster County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the Mobile Station on Route 209 in the town of Wawarsing.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel, a preliminary investigation revealed that Shirley Clayton, an 84-year-old woman from Kerhonkson was pumping gas when she was assaulted by Christopher Doulin, age 37, of Lake Katrine. 

Nevel said Doulin shoved Clayton to the ground and entered her vehicle. As he was going through her purse, a customer at the gas station came to her aid and attempted to remove Doulin from the vehicle. 

He then sped away in the vehicle, a 2004 Toyota Corolla. He proceeded south on Route 209. Troopers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, Nevel said. 

Doulin crashed the vehicle and ran before he was located by troopers a short distance away, Nevel said.

Troopers determined that Doulin was impaired by drugs and had a small amount of cocaine. He was also wanted on an active bench warrant, police said.

He was charged with:

  • Hate/crime robbery 
  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Bail jumping
  • Criminal mischief

Doulin was arraigned in the Town of Wawarsing Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail.

