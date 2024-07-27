Hudson Valley Man Charged With DWI, After Using Snow Shovel To Threaten Woman, Police Say

Ulster County resident Vincent Organtini III, age 27, Kingston, was arrested at around 1 a.m., Thursday, July 25, in the town of Ulster.

According to Sgt. Collin Reynolds of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office, deputies were responding to a domestic violence call when they found that Organtini had been stopped for driving while intoxicated.

An investigation found that Organtini was driving in an intoxicated condition. Additionally, it was alleged he was involved in a physical altercation with the woman, where he grabbed her throat, used a snow shovel to break a bedroom window out, and then used the snow shovel to menace the victim, Reynolds said.

Orantini was charged with:

DWI

Menacing

Criminal obstruction of breathing

Harassment

Criminal mischief

He was arraigned in Ulster County Centralized Arraignment and released on a promise to appear in the towns of Kingston and Ulster courts.

