Hudson Valley Man Charged With Civil Disorder For Taking Part In US Capitol Riot

Dutchess County resident Christopher Douglas Finney, age 32, of Hopewell Junction, was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges on Thursday, Feb. 8, related to his conduct during the breach of the Capitol.

According to court documents, Finney traveled from his home to Washington, DC, to attend a rally on Jan. 6, 2021. Finney recorded himself near the Washington Monument and can be seen filming on an open-source video addressing a crowd through a megaphone while just outside the fenced boundary of the Capitol's restricted area.

Approximately four minutes after Finney appears, the video records an off-camera reaction to the first breach of the Capitol grounds, said the US Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia.

Finney continued to record himself as he crossed the Capitol's West Lawn and scaled a stone wall reinforced with snow fencing. He eventually made his way to the Inauguration scaffolding at the northwest corner of the Capitol's West Front. Finney recorded himself entering the scaffolding and ascending the steps past a police line and bike rack barricades onto the Upper West Terrace and approaching the Senate Wing Doors.

As he approached the Senate Wing Doors, Finney recorded himself stating, "Patriots, we have made it. We are where they are counting."

Finney kept filming himself entering and exiting the building until he ended up joining other rioters in a group push against the police line in the Tunnel, court documents show.

As the crowd pushed, another rioter threw an object emitting smoke at officers at the front of the Tunnel. As the entrance to the Tunnel filled with smoke, Finney retreated down the steps. At the bottom of the steps, Finney assisted other rioters in passing a long wooden pole up to the Tunnel entrance. Another rioter then tossed the pole at the police line. Finney recorded video footage as the crowd threw other objects at the police, a rioter jabbed at officers with a pole, and additional rioters beat officers with a bat and a riot shield, the US Attorney's Office said.

During his arrest, he was also charged with obstruction of an official proceeding. A plea has not been entered.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

