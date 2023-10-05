Hudson Valley Man Behind Bars For Sharing Intimate Images Of Victim, Police Say

Ulster County resident Joshua Sickler, age 44, of Port Ewen, was charged on Tuesday, Oct. 3 by New York State Police, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

Sickler was charged with:

Unlawful surveillance

Unlawful dissemination of an intimate image

Aggravated harassment

After receiving a complaint, Investigators determined Sickler disseminated intimate images of the victim, Hicks said.

Sickler was arraigned before the town of Claverack Court and remanded to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

He is next scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and ask any person believing that they may be a victim of similar crimes committed by Sickler to contact the New York State Police at 845-677-7300.

