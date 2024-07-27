Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Breaking Into Home, Stealing Car

Putnam County resident James Kennon was arrested on Friday, July 19 in connection with a vehicle theft and a break-in that occurred in Somers, New York State Police announced on Friday, July 26.
According to police, around 2:15 p.m. on the day of Kennon's arrest, a caller reported seeing a man breaking into their home in the area of Lovell Street and stealing property.
Before troopers arrived, the suspect left the area but was also seen stealing a vehicle nearby and reported by a second caller, police said.
The stolen vehicle was later found unoccupied in Carmel. With the help of Carmel Police, Kennon was then apprehended at a nearby apartment complex.
After his arrest, he was charged with:
- Second-degree burglary;
- Third-degree grand larceny;
- Fourth-degree grand larceny.
Kennon was later arraigned in the Town of Somers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. He will next appear in court on Monday, Aug. 5.
