Hudson Valley Duo Nabbed For Stealing Checks Worth $130K From Post Office Boxes, Police Say

Dutchess County residents Jaiyah Shabelch, age 25, and Raheem Angus, age 25, both of Poughkeepsie, were arrested on Monday, March 11 following an investigation into the thefts.

According to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police, officers were conducting surveillance of a free-standing US postal box on Raymond Avenue after several complaints of stolen checks.

While watching, two people accessed the mailbox and ran away when officers approached. Officers were able to detain Angus who had a large amount of mail from the box, police said.

Information from the investigation sent officers to the Quality Inn on Haight Avenue where Shabelch had a room. Shabelch was also wanted for a violent robbery of a postal worker in August 2023, police added.

Police said a warrant search of the hotel room turned up more than 100 checks valued at $130,000 and proceeds from the 2023 robbery.

Angus was charged with:

Two counts of possession of stolen property

Four counts of fourth-degree possession of stolen property

Obstruction of governmental administration.

Shabelch was charged with:

Two counts of possession of stolen property

Four counts of fourth-degree possession of stolen property

Obstruction of governmental administration

Fugitive from justice

Two counts of robbery

Assault

Tampering with evidence.

Angus was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail on a $25,000 cash, $50,000 bail bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

Shabelch was remanded without bail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact 845-485-3670

