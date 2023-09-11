Hudson Valley Bank Robbery Suspect On Run With Cash, Police Say

The robbery took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 12:15 p.m., Saturday, Sept. at Walden Savings Bank at 5329 Route 9W.

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the Newburgh Police, officers were dispatched to the bank after receiving an alert of a robbery.

They arrived minutes after the suspect ran from the scene on foot, heading northbound through the Morehead Honda parking lot, Talarico said.

During an investigation, employees told officers that the suspect entered the bank went directly to a teller, and passed a note demanding cash, police said.

"An undisclosed amount of money was given to the man and he immediately fled the bank," Talarico said.

The suspect is described as being possibly Arabic or Middle Eastern, 30 to 40 years old. He was wearing a white/tan sweatshirt, jeans, a black medical face mask, and a blue baseball cap.

An extensive search of the area was completed by police with the assistance of the New York State Police and the NYSP Aviation Unit.

While the incident is still under investigation, police are requesting any public assistance.

If you were driving in the area in either direction on Route 9W between the bank and Marlboro and have a dashcam on your vehicle (between the hours of 11:50 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.) or if you have a business on Route 9W that has cameras in that area, contact the department at 845-564-1100 and ask for Detective O’Connell or Detective Sisia.

