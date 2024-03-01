Hudson Valley Armed Home Invasion: Suspects On The Run

The incident occurred in Orange County around 5:40 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28 on Fletcher Drive in the town of Newburgh.

According to Lt. Peter Talarico of the Newburgh Police, the robbery began when a man knocked on the door of the home dressed as an Amazon delivery person, holding a package.

The man told the resident he had a package to deliver that needed a signature. When the resident opened the door wider to take the package and sign, the man pushed his way inside the home displaying a gun, Talarico said.

At least three other suspects, with guns and masks, entered the house. Once inside, they gathered all of the residents and demanded money, police said.

The suspects then put all the residents in the basement and fled before police arrived, Talarico added.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen something is asked to the town of Newburgh Police at 845-564-1100.

