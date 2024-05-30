Hudson Valley 12-Year-Old Advances To National Spelling Bee Finals

Orange County resident YY Liang, age 12, of New Windsor, is one of eight kids who made it through five rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, advancing to the Thursday, May 30 finals, which will be shown live on iON television at 8 p.m.

Four of the Elite 8 are from California and Texas (two from each state), and the others are from California, Colorado, North Carolina, and Florida.

Liange is a nationally-ranked junior tennis player who enjoys video games and has a talent for drawing.

A seventh-grader, Liang correctly answered the following words in advancing to the finals:

luftmensch luftmensch

What is a portico? A covered walkway typically at the entrance of a building

prima facie prima facie

palberry palberry

What is a keystone? The wedge-shaped piece at the crown of an arch

sauteur sauteur

What is a fjord? A deep inlet of the sea between high cliffs

pinguin pinguin

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.