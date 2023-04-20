Fair 63°

SHARE

How To Get Your Share: Facebook Users Can Now Apply For Part Of $725M Settlement

Many Facebook users may soon have some money headed their way.

An aerial view of Meta's main headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in the San Francisco Bay area.
An aerial view of Meta's main headquarters in Menlo Park, California, in the San Francisco Bay area. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/InvadingInvader
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Those who had an active account on Facebook anytime between May 2007 and December 2022 can now apply to receive a share of parent company Meta's $725 million settlement.

The lawsuit alleged that Facebook permitted the former United Kingdom-based political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica to access about 87 million users' personal information during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Facebook users during that time frame can apply for the funds online now or by mailing their forms by Friday, Aug. 25.

The claim form and general instructions provided by Facebook are available here.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE