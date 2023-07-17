'How I Met Gilgo Beach Murderer': Northern Westchester Woman Reveals Chilling Story

Northern Westchester resident Dominique Michelle Vidal, said in a TikTok video she met with the hulking man just months before he was scooped up by police as the prime suspect in three Long Island murders, and is a suspect in a fourth.

A fact that didn't surprise her after her weird and uncomfortable meetings with Heuermann, Vidal said.

Heuermann is charged with killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello and burying their bodies in Suffolk County in a grassy area of Gilgo Beach. He's also a suspect in the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

The women disappeared between July 2007 and September 2010, their remains were found in December 2010 during a police K9 training exercise.

During the TikTok video posted after Heuermann's arrest, Vidal, who is also an artist, described him as being "sweaty, odd, and not nice to talk to."

She wasn't surprised when the man who she said talked about himself all of the time was arrested for the murders.

After one meeting, Vidal ran into Heuermann at a New York City bar where she said he talked about himself as if he had written a script and stuck to it.

He also asked her if she listen to podcasts and wanted to know if she was interested in true crime. When Vidal answered she had been but found it too distressing, he brought up the Gilgo Beach murders and asked if she had ever heard of them.

When she said yes, Heuermann went on to say they took place right in his neighborhood and described the finding of the bodies, and talked about the crimes.

She later left the group, partially due to Heuermann, and he sent her voicemails and attempted to stay in touch. She posted one of the voicemails on TikTok and offered to post pictures of him in the group setting.

"I can't stop thinking about the bar meeting," she said on TikTok. "I'm upset. He was a very odd person, an unwelcoming person, and a weirdo."

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to the crimes, but Suffolk County Police and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office are sure they have their man and are continuing the investigation into the other bodies found -- a total of 10, plus an infant -- in the same area of Gilgo Beach.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

