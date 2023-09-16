Honda Recalling 391K Lawnmower, Pressure Washer Engines Due To Injury Concerns

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced this week that 391,800 Honda lawnmowers and pressure washer engines are subject to the recall due to improperly manufactured parts that can cause the starter rope to retract unexpectedly, creating an injury hazard.

Specifically, the recall is limited to Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines.

To date, there have been nearly 2,200 reports of incidents related to camshaft failures, including seven reports of minor injuries.

The gas-fueled lawnmowers are red and black with "HONDA" written on the clipping collection bag, with the model and serial number printed on a label on the back of the mower deck, while the pressure washer engines are mounted on various original equipment manufacturer frames.

Homeowners have been cautioned by CPSC to stop using any recalled equipment and contact Honda Power Equipment dealers to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Lawnmowers were sold at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool, and various farm, agricultural, and rental stores nationwide from May 2022 to June 2023 for between $550 and $1,100.

Pressure washer engines were sold at Lowes, Home Depot, and other retail stores nationwide from June 2022 to August 2023 for between $370 and $550.

