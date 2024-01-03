Homicide Suspect Killed, Trooper Injured In Shootout On Thruway In Rockland County

The Rockland County incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3 in the southbound lanes of I-87 in the Town of Ramapo.

State Police said troopers stopped a vehicle identified as a Be on the Lookout (BOLO) as part of a homicide investigation near exit 15A.

During the traffic stop, the suspect and sole occupant of the car opened fire on troopers, according to police. Troopers returned fire, killing the suspect.

One trooper suffered minor injuries and the other trooper was unharmed.

“There is currently no threat to the public and investigation is ongoing,” police said.

Authorities did not provide the suspect's name, age, or hometown, or offer any details on the homicide investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information in the case to contact State Police at 845-344-5300.

The incident closed the three right lanes of southbound I-87 for several hours, with traffic backed up for miles. Delays were also seen on northbound I-287.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.