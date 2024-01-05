Nearly 50K Massage Guns Sold Nationwide Recalled Due To Fire, Burn Hazards

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced this week that Homedics is recalling tens of thousands of personal massagers that ca overheat while charging, leading to a report of fire or burn risk.

In total, approximately 46,000 are being recalled in the US, and another 41,000 in Canada, according to federal officials.

The recall includes "HoMedics Therapist Select Massagers" with model number HHP-715 and a 120 VAC, 60 HZ power cord.

“HoMedics” is printed on the side of the barrel of the product.

The massagers are black with a handle, housing and massage head attached to the end. The product has four interchangeable massage heads.

Officials made note that items subject to the recall were produced through the end of 2022, and the manufacturing date can be found on a sticker on the underside of the massagers.

Date codes are a four-digit number WWYY where WW is the sequential week of the year and YY is the last two digits of the manufacturing year.

Only products with a YY of 20, 21 or 22 are subject to this recall.

To date, there have been 17 reports of massagers overheating, including one who reported a burn to a thumb.

The recalled items were sold at Macy’s, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Lowe’s, JCPenney, The Home Depot and other stores nationwide and online.

Anyone who has the massagers has been instructed to contact Homedics to receive a full refund or credit for any other of the company's products with a 20 percent bonus.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.