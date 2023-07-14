Overcast 75°

Hit-Run Crash Damages Rockland County Home

Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for a van involved in a hit-and-run crash that damaged a home.

The home on Andrew Drive was hit by a van whose driver fled the scene.
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Rockland County around 1:40 a.m., Friday, July 14 on Andrew Drive, in Chestnut Ridge.

According to the Ramapo Police, the van crashed into the home and fled the scene.

No occupants of the home were injured, police said.

The Monsey Fire Dept assisted at the scene. The Village of Chestnut Ridge Building Inspector responded and is reviewing the home for safety.

The investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

