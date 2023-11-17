High School In Orange County Closed After Student Brawl Breaks Out

In Orange County, Middletown High School will be closed on Friday, Nov. 17 following the fight on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 16.

The closure for grades 9-12 only. All K-8 campuses will be open. There will be no after-school or evening activities on Friday for grades 9-12.

Superintendent of Schools Amy Creeden said in a statement to the community: "The high school closure is being implemented out of an abundance of caution and to enable our teams to unpack what took place at Middletown High School" on Thursday.

"Rest assured," Creeden added, "our teams are committed to fully investigating this matter and holding any individual who was involved in the physical altercation accountable."

Creeden noted that the incident did not include any weapons of any kind.

"There was no stabbing that took place on campus," she said. "No individual left the high school campus by ambulance.

Neither specific details on what led to the fight nor an approximate number of students involved were released.

Creeden described the incident as "a physical altercation between high school young people."

"Please know, this is not the majority of our young people," she added. "The majority of our young people are incredible members of our school community and role models to their peers.

"By and large, our Middies are doing a fantastic job contributing to our school community and we consider them to be legacy makers.

"I’m calling on our entire school community to join together and support our schools in our efforts to be safe, healthy spaces where our young people can learn and grow."

