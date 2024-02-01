Here's When To Expect Stormy Pattern In Weeks Ahead, New Long-Range Outlook Says

But why wait until Groundhog Day on Friday morning, Feb. 2?

AccuWeather.com released its 2024 US spring forecast late Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Meteorological spring starts Friday, March 1, followed by the astronomical start on the equinox on Tuesday, March 19, and the long-range outlook calls for the possibility of storms leading into those dates.

"It could come in like a lion in the East," AccuWeather Veteran Meteorologist and Long-Range Forecaster Paul Pastelok said. "We may have a pretty stormy pattern from late February to the start of March."

According to the AccuWeather outlook: "The window of opportunity for snowstorms in the East will remain open through the first half of March, bringing the chance of plowable snow and providing a nice boost to ski resorts across the region."

After that, Pastelok said, "We may actually see a warmup in the second half of March across the eastern US," Pastelok said.

In fact, in most of the East Coast, the average temperature from March through May is expected to be about 1 to 2 degrees above historical averages. (See the image above.)

