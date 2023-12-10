Here's What's On Menu At CosMc's, McDonald's Brand-New Spinoff Restaurant

You may be asked that question if you visit CosMc's, McDonald's brand-new spinoff restaurant that has just launched its first location -- in Bolingbrook, Illinois, about 30 miles outside of Chicago, with a handful of additional outposts planned in the coming months.

There will be no fries -- or burgers, for that matter -- at CosMc's, a new small-format, beverage-led concept that McDonald's say is "truly out of this world."

Filet-O-Fish? No.

Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich - yes.

You can get the breakfast classic Egg McMuffin sandwich, along with a few other items from the McDonald's universe, including several ice cream sundaes and McFlurries.

"CosMc’s menu is rooted in beverage exploration, with bold and unexpected flavor combinations, vibrant colors and functional boosts," says McDonald's. "You’ll see a range of specialty lemonades and teas, indulgent blended beverages and cold coffee – think Sour Cherry Energy Slush, Tropical Spiceade and S’mores Cold Brew.

"Make it yours with customizations at every turn: popping boba, flavor syrups, energy or Vitamin C shots, and so much more."

To see everything that's on the menu, check this link from the brand-new CosMc's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.